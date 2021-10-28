Advertisement

Hickory County Sheriff’s Office investigating deadly shooting involving suspected intruder

(WLBT)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 11:52 AM CDT
PITTSBURG, Mo. (KY3) - The Hickory County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly intruder shooting.

Deputies on October 25 responded to a burglary in progress call at a business in Pittsburg.

Investigators say a relative of the business owner showed up after an alarm sounded. He told investigators he was confronted by an intruder inside and shot him. The man, 25, died from injuries in the shooting.

Sheriff Greg Burke says the investigation is ongoing.

