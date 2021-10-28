House of Hope extends services to those in need in Branson, Mo. community

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Branson’s only warming center, House of Hope, expanded its services hoping to better meet the needs of the community.

Sara Albers visited the House of Hope office weeks ago looking for a hot shower. She says she didn’t realize she would leave with much more.

“I’d been homeless for about a year living from motel to motel and living last winter in the woods,” Sara Alber said.

Albers says she has benefited from many of the services House of Hope provides in a short amount of time.

”The journey has been amazing, today I’m 70 days sober,” Alber said.

She even got a new job and is helping out at the thrift store below the warming center on the weekends.

”I don’t know where I would be without House of Hope,” said Albers. “I probably would still be in the woods during this winter.”

Alex Sprinkle works for House of Hope. In July the organization expanded services to go beyond a warming center. The staff helps guests with job resumes and walks people through the employment process.

”We have mail services so people can send their mail here if they’re getting correspondence from the government and need a space to be able to send back and forth,” Alex Sprinkle said.

She says services have increased as a result of extended-stay motel closings.

“With the extended stay closings, we definitely opened up to the amount of services extended stays might need,” Sprinkle said.

Staff at the center say they hope to be more proactive in the future when helping people in those situations. They’ve even considered visiting extended-stay motels more often.

”Just interacting with different guests, making sure they have documents they need like birth certificates and IDs,” Sprinkle said.

Sprinkle says working there, she’s become more aware of the problems and barriers in Branson.

”My eyes have also been opened to the number of people in the community who really want to join together to help people,” said Sprinkle.

The staff has already started preparing the warming center for this winter. It will open when the temperature is 32 degrees or below.

