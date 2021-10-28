Advertisement

Judge bars Hickory County dog breeder from commercially breeding

The Humane Society of Missouri’s (HSMO) Animal Cruelty Task Force (ACT) rescued 97 dogs,...
The Humane Society of Missouri’s (HSMO) Animal Cruelty Task Force (ACT) rescued 97 dogs, including many puppies as young as 10-weeks-old, from the facility of a formerly licensed breeder in Urbana, Missouri.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HERMITAGE, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - A judge barred a Hickory County dog breeder from operating as a commercial dog breeder forever.

The Missouri Attorney General’s Office filed a lawsuit against Laurie Lund and Cridder Creek Kennel. The Department of Agriculture seized the remaining dogs on the property.

“This is another great result in our important work with the Missouri Department of Agriculture to root out irresponsible dog breeders across the state,” said Attorney General Eric Schmitt. “Substandard and irresponsible breeders like Laurie Lund and Cridder Creek Kennel cast a bad light on the thousands of responsible breeders across the state. My Office will continue to work with the Missouri Department of Agriculture to ensure animal cruelty laws are enforced.”

The Missouri Attorney General’s Office filed the lawsuit against Lund for multiple and repeated violations of the Animal Care Facilities Act. On June 29, the Hickory County Circuit Court entered a consent judgment, requiring Lund to follow the law. On September 20, the Missouri Attorney General’s Office filed a motion to hold Lund in contempt for failing to abide by the terms of the consent judgment.

As part of that judgment, Lund must also pay a civil penalty of $12,600. The full judgment can be found here: https://ago.mo.gov/docs/default-source/press-releases/judgment.pdf?sfvrsn=60a60484_2

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Most Read

Dogpatch USA/Marble Falls, Ark.
Johnny Morris unveils plans for the former Dogpatch USA theme park
Courtesy: Greene County Sheriff's Office
Greene County Sheriff’s Office looking for the owner of a mobile home left on a farm road
2 drivers die in wrong-way crash on I-44 in Jasper County, Mo.
Winds could gust to 40 mph
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Today’s forecast in one word--nasty
Austin Gregory Jaster/Webster County Jail
Police searching for homeless man accused of assault at Springfield parking garage

Latest News

Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 850+ new cases; Arkansas adds 550+ cases
Aurora, Mo. man charged in multiple catalytic converter thefts in Republic
Mercy Hospital in Springfield.
Mercy reports nearly 100% vaccination rate among workers
Judge orders woman accused of causing Springfield crash, killing woman with her car to stand trial