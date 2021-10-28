Judge bars Hickory County dog breeder from commercially breeding

HERMITAGE, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - A judge barred a Hickory County dog breeder from operating as a commercial dog breeder forever.

The Missouri Attorney General’s Office filed a lawsuit against Laurie Lund and Cridder Creek Kennel. The Department of Agriculture seized the remaining dogs on the property.

“This is another great result in our important work with the Missouri Department of Agriculture to root out irresponsible dog breeders across the state,” said Attorney General Eric Schmitt. “Substandard and irresponsible breeders like Laurie Lund and Cridder Creek Kennel cast a bad light on the thousands of responsible breeders across the state. My Office will continue to work with the Missouri Department of Agriculture to ensure animal cruelty laws are enforced.”

The Missouri Attorney General’s Office filed the lawsuit against Lund for multiple and repeated violations of the Animal Care Facilities Act. On June 29, the Hickory County Circuit Court entered a consent judgment, requiring Lund to follow the law. On September 20, the Missouri Attorney General’s Office filed a motion to hold Lund in contempt for failing to abide by the terms of the consent judgment.

As part of that judgment, Lund must also pay a civil penalty of $12,600. The full judgment can be found here: https://ago.mo.gov/docs/default-source/press-releases/judgment.pdf?sfvrsn=60a60484_2

