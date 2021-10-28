Advertisement

Judge orders woman accused of causing Springfield crash, killing woman with her car to stand trial

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A judge set a trial date for a woman accused of causing a vehicle crash, then killing her with her car in Springfield in November of 2018.

The trial for Elizabeth McKeown will begin on June 6.

Investigators say McKeown rear-ended Barbara Foster in traffic for moving too slow near Sunshine and Campbell. Investigators say McKeown then lured Foster out of her car and ran her over. An eyewitness recorded video immediately after the incident. Several witnesses also stopped McKeown from leaving the scene.

The judge ordered a series of physical and mental tests since McKeown’s arrest. McKeown pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect, excluding responsibility, to charges of first-degree murder. A judge has ordered her held in the Greene County Jail since the crash.

Foster worked as an optician at Eyeglass World and was helping raise her three grandkids. She later died from her injuries at the hospital.

