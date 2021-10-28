Advertisement

Leigh’s Lost and Found: a new dog rescue is coming to the Ozarks!

A local foster is opening her own animal rescue shelter
A local foster is opening her own animal rescue shelter(kytv)
By Leigh Moody
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In our Leigh’s Lost and Found today, a new animal rescue is getting ready to open.

Mallory Dunbar is the creator of the new organization.

She’s a foster for 4 the Love of K9′s and takes on some of the toughest cases, like puppies with Parvo and emergency rescues of injured dogs.

That passion for puppies is now extending to Mallory turning an outbuilding and land behind her Nixa home, into a new dog shelter for Southwest Missouri.

She tells us, “I wanted to be able to give them a place to house dogs for a short amount of time in order to get fosters prepared for the dogs.”

She and her husband are transforming the outbuilding into a space to comfortably hold 12 dogs at a time.

They also plan to fence in a large, outside area so the dogs have a lot of room to run.

“They will have their own separate kennels to where that’s their safe space. But then, if they get along with other dogs, they can come out here and just run and play as much as they want to.”

Mallory is calling it Rescue, Love Repeat. She’s already running it on Facebook and has her 501 C3.

“We will be able to get licensed, I’ve already applied for that, as soon as we get the shelter built.”

Her goal is to open by this spring and to help stray and needy dogs live their best lives ever.

“It’s a huge passion of mine. Since I was tiny, I’ve always loved dogs and wanted to help in any way I can. This is definitely a dream come true for me and I’m so thankful for the support I’ve gotten so far.”

If you’d like to donate to the cause or find out more about becoming a foster, click the link to Rescue, Love, Repeat’s Facebook page below.

Rescue, Love, Repeat on Facebook

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dogpatch USA/Marble Falls, Ark.
Johnny Morris unveils plans for the former Dogpatch USA theme park
Courtesy: Greene County Sheriff's Office
Greene County Sheriff’s Office looking for the owner of a mobile home left on a farm road
2 drivers die in wrong-way crash on I-44 in Jasper County, Mo.
Light rain and showers will continue through the day into tonight.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Today’s forecast in one word--nasty
Austin Gregory Jaster/Webster County Jail
Police searching for homeless man accused of assault at Springfield parking garage

Latest News

Springfield travel agent says prepare for a busier holiday travel season
Taste of the Ozarks: Halloween Cereal Treats
Taste of the Ozarks: Halloween Cereal Treats
Taste of the Ozarks: Halloween Cereal Treats
PICTURES: Oscar Mayer Wienermobile rolls into the Dickerson Park Zoo in Springfield
PICTURES: Weinermobile returns to Springfield