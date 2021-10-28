Leigh’s Lost and Found: a new dog rescue is coming to the Ozarks!

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In our Leigh’s Lost and Found today, a new animal rescue is getting ready to open.

Mallory Dunbar is the creator of the new organization.

She’s a foster for 4 the Love of K9′s and takes on some of the toughest cases, like puppies with Parvo and emergency rescues of injured dogs.

That passion for puppies is now extending to Mallory turning an outbuilding and land behind her Nixa home, into a new dog shelter for Southwest Missouri.

She tells us, “I wanted to be able to give them a place to house dogs for a short amount of time in order to get fosters prepared for the dogs.”

She and her husband are transforming the outbuilding into a space to comfortably hold 12 dogs at a time.

They also plan to fence in a large, outside area so the dogs have a lot of room to run.

“They will have their own separate kennels to where that’s their safe space. But then, if they get along with other dogs, they can come out here and just run and play as much as they want to.”

Mallory is calling it Rescue, Love Repeat. She’s already running it on Facebook and has her 501 C3.

“We will be able to get licensed, I’ve already applied for that, as soon as we get the shelter built.”

Her goal is to open by this spring and to help stray and needy dogs live their best lives ever.

“It’s a huge passion of mine. Since I was tiny, I’ve always loved dogs and wanted to help in any way I can. This is definitely a dream come true for me and I’m so thankful for the support I’ve gotten so far.”

If you’d like to donate to the cause or find out more about becoming a foster, click the link to Rescue, Love, Repeat’s Facebook page below.

