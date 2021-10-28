Mercy reports nearly 100% vaccination rate among workers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Mercy reports that nearly 100% of workers across its health system are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

In an announcement Thursday, Mercy said nearly all of its workforce was vaccinated, but some co-workers who received a religious or medical exemption. Those co-workers are required to follow protocols for rigorous masking and frequent testing.

Mercy Springfield, along with other Mercy branches across multiple states, announced in July that all current and future employees would be required to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by Sept. 30. This includes all physicians, staff, vendors and volunteers.

“By requiring all co-workers to be vaccinated, we are making sure anyone who walks through any door of any Mercy facility is better protected from COVID-19,” said Dr. John Mohart, Mercy’s chief clinical officer and senior vice president. “What we all know is that when you visit a doctor’s office or hospital, you’re often already compromised in some way – whether it’s a cold or cancer or diabetes. That makes it even more urgent for us to make sure Mercy does everything possible to protect our patients, visitors and co-workers. It’s our responsibility as a health care organization to make our spaces as safe as possible. We take that responsibility very seriously.”

As of Oct. 1, employees who did not get vaccinated or have an exemption approved were placed under a 28-day unpaid suspension. Mercy said the suspension gave previously unvaccinated employees another opportunity to comply with the organization’s vaccine policy.

“We have done everything possible to assist our co-workers in doing the right thing for our communities and for each other,” said Dr. Jeff Ciaramita, Mercy’s chief physician executive and senior vice president. “Ultimately, it was their decision. Like the flu shot, which is also required, we know this is the only decision for a health care organization.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.