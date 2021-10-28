New $2.7-million fire station in the works for Lebanon

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - A new $2.7-million fire station is in the works for Lebanon. Tax dollars passed by the citizens of Lebanon will pay for the site.

Lebanon Fire Station 3, which will also serve as the city’s public safety center, is something the city has wanted for years. Leaders say it will add a layer of protection for the southwest side of the city.

”We have been pursuing this for a number of years,” said Lebanon Fire Chief Sam Schneider. “Prior to this station’s construction, we’ve had two stations staffed in the city.”

Citizens in Lebanon approved a half-cent sales tax increase back in 2019. The added funds will pay for a new fire station in town. It is set to go near the intersection of Beck Lane and Ivy Lane.

Fire Chief Sam Schneider says the site is needed in order to improve response times.

”We were reaching six, six-and-a-half minutes, sometimes even longer response times, to that section of town,” said Schneider.

Schneider says, when the building is ready, firefighters will be ready as well.

”We have hired many of the personnel that we’re going to need to staff that additional station, and are continuing to offer employment to other candidates. Many of those are already in training,” said Schneider.

The city’s building code administrator says the price tag for the just the building sits at $2.7 million dollars. He says it’s been a challenging project due to material shortages.

”It’s been very challenging. We have a lot of delays because we can’t get material, and so that’s kind of put us behind about 30 to 45 days. But the contractor is doing everything they can to try to catch up on the schedule,” said building code administrator Joe Berkick.

The site is expected to be done early 2022, and hopefully ready to open doors in March or April.

