PICTURES: Oscar Mayer Wienermobile rolls into the Dickerson Park Zoo in Springfield

Caption
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Hot diggity dog! The Wienermobile rolled into the Dickerson Park Zoo in Springfield for a little fun in the rain.

The zoo hosted several Wienermobile-inspired events, including a hot dog eating contest. Zoo staff also fed hot dogs to the cheetahs.

The Wienermobile will make several more appearances in Springfield through the Halloween weekend. CLICK HERE and search ‘Springfield’ for the list.

