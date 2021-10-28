PICTURES: Oscar Mayer Wienermobile rolls into the Dickerson Park Zoo in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Hot diggity dog! The Wienermobile rolled into the Dickerson Park Zoo in Springfield for a little fun in the rain.

The zoo hosted several Wienermobile-inspired events, including a hot dog eating contest. Zoo staff also fed hot dogs to the cheetahs.

The Wienermobile will make several more appearances in Springfield through the Halloween weekend. CLICK HERE and search ‘Springfield’ for the list.

