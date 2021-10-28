SPONSORED The Place: Comparing your Medicare plans
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Medicare Open Enrollment is happening now. And while it may be tempting to mark ‘no changes’ on your plan, you might want to do a comparison to make sure you’re not missing out on added benefits.
SeniorAge Area Agency on Aging located in Springfield can help you compare your plan. Call 417-862-0762 to schedule an appointment.
