Springfield Recycle Center offers free disposal of unwanted pumpkins

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Halloween is almost upon us. As you consider retiring those soggy jack-o-lanterns and droopy corn stalks, Springfield Environmental Services wants to remind you that organic decorations are accepted for composting at all City recycling drop-off sites.

Organic items including pumpkins, gourds, cornstalks, hay bales and organic components of wreaths and garlands are accepted. Recyclers are advised to place these items in the leaf and grass bin, remembering to remove any non-organic decorations. Collected organic items will be processed and turned into compost, available for purchase at all City recycling center locations.

“It’s such a waste to pitch pumpkins in the trash,” explains Ashley Krug, Sustainability and Market Development Coordinator. “They end up in the landfill, where they take years to fully break down when they could be processed into rich compost to help support next year’s harvest or give your lawn a boost.”

The Yardwaste Recycling Center The City’s Yardwaste Recycling Center (YRC), located at 3790 S. Farm Road 119, is the ideal location for most yardwaste disposal. The YRC accepts cut grass and leaves, as well as brush and limbs up to 4-feet-long and 6 inches in diameter. The YRC is the only location where residential brush in pickup loads and larger is accepted. Large brush and limb disposal incur a fee dependent on load size. Fees for an average car or pickup load or trailer under 8 feet are $8. For full information on brush disposal fees, visit https://www.springfieldmo.gov/491/Yardwaste-Recycling-Center.

The YRC processes grass clippings, leaves and other organics into compost and also grinds woody materials for landscaping mulch. These products are available for sale in bulk at the YRC and by bag at all recycling center locations.

Franklin Avenue & Lone Pine Recycling Centers The City accepts limited amounts of brush and yardwaste at the Franklin Avenue Recycling Center, 731 N. Franklin, and at the Lone Pine Recycling Center, 3020 S. Lone Pine. The centers accept small sticks, cut grass and leaves at a limit of 10 bags. Bundles of brush must be no more than 18 inches in diameter with branches less than two inches in diameter, cut no longer than four feet in length. Loads above the size and quantity limits will be referred to the YRC. Recycling is free, but suggested honor system fees and donations are encouraged at all facilities.

Visit springfieldmo.gov/recycling for information regarding hours of operation, locations and materials accepted or call the Recycling Hotline at 417-864-1904.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.