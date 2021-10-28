Advertisement

Springfield travel agent says prepare for a busier holiday travel season

By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Prepare for a busier and maybe more chaotic holiday travel season than in 2020.

The owner of the Sunnyland Travel Center on Sunshine Street says they have seen a dramatic increase in bookings this holiday season compared to 2020. Springfield-Branson National Airport officials say you should see smooth flying even with cancellations across the country.

Fred Harris of Sunnyland explains people are back to traveling because the airlines have found ways to work around the virus. You may even see more inexperienced flyers come out, but will mostly be easy in and out for you at the airport.

“We’re excited the demand is increasing, people are learning how to deal with the situation we have with COVID-19 and they are excited to go and we are excited to take them,” said Harris.

Springfield-Branson National Airport officials say do not get too nervous because they don’t expect large crowds.

