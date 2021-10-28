Taste of the Ozarks: Halloween Cereal Treats
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s a spooky treat for Halloween.
Halloween Cereal Treats
Ingredients:
8 Tablespoons unsalted butter
15 Ounces marshmallows use mini or regular-sized; about 1 ½ (10 ounces) bags
2 Teaspoons vanilla extract
9 Cups Apple Jacks cereal
1 Cups Halloween M&Ms
1/2 Cup Halloween sprinkles
1 Cup candy corn
Line a 9×13-inch baking pan with foil and spray with cooking spray. Set aside.
Melt the butter and the marshmallows in a medium-sized saucepan over medium-low heat. Once the marshmallows are melted, remove them from heat and stir in the vanilla. Quickly stir in the cereal. Stir in the candy and sprinkles.
Pour the marshmallow-cereal mixture into the prepared baking dish. Press to flatten. (I like to spray my hands with cooking spray and use them to press the treats into the pan – just be careful not to burn yourself.) Cool completely before cutting into squares.
