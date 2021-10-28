Taste of the Ozarks: Halloween Cereal Treats

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s a spooky treat for Halloween.

Halloween Cereal Treats

Ingredients:

8 Tablespoons unsalted butter

15 Ounces marshmallows use mini or regular-sized; about 1 ½ (10 ounces) bags

2 Teaspoons vanilla extract

9 Cups Apple Jacks cereal

1 Cups Halloween M&Ms

1/2 Cup Halloween sprinkles

1 Cup candy corn

Line a 9×13-inch baking pan with foil and spray with cooking spray. Set aside.

Melt the butter and the marshmallows in a medium-sized saucepan over medium-low heat. Once the marshmallows are melted, remove them from heat and stir in the vanilla. Quickly stir in the cereal. Stir in the candy and sprinkles.

Pour the marshmallow-cereal mixture into the prepared baking dish. Press to flatten. (I like to spray my hands with cooking spray and use them to press the treats into the pan – just be careful not to burn yourself.) Cool completely before cutting into squares.

