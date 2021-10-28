TRAFFIC ALERT: MoDOT crews repairing hole on I-44 bridge in Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. (KY3) - MoDOT crews closed a lane of westbound I-44 after a hole opened up on a bridge in Joplin.

The hole on the bridge over South Main Street measures about one foot by two feet. It opened in the right lane. Debris from the bridge fell onto Main Street.

MoDOT crews ask you to avoid the area if possible so crews may make the necessary repairs.

