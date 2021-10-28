Advertisement

World Chase Tag Phenomenon showcases growing sport in Halloween special on ESPN2

Athletes in World Chase Tag compete on the ESPN program.
Athletes in World Chase Tag compete on the ESPN program.(World Chase Tag)
By Gray News Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Competitive tag continues its growth into the mainstream, as World Chase Tag is now being watched by thousands in the U.S. on the ESPN family of networks.

The latest event is a special two-hour program titled “World Chase Tag Phenomenon” airing on ESPN2 Oct. 31 at 3 p.m. ET.

The special will feature some of the greatest moments in World Chase Tag history for those who are just learning about the sport.

The show, hosted by longtime NFL running back and “Dancing With The Stars” season 24 winner Rashad Jennings, will include the popular competitions of esports and competitive tag.

Some of the top tag competitors and esports professionals will team up to play Rocket League, and there will also be interviews with gaming content creators like Bobby Poff and Sebas Beron.

Envy Gaming CEO Adam Rymer will also be interviewed to discuss why he expanded beyond esports to recruit Chase Tag team GNF, who are the current world champion runners-up.

The program will re-air on ESPN2 on Nov. 7.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dogpatch USA/Marble Falls, Ark.
Johnny Morris unveils plans for the former Dogpatch USA theme park
Courtesy: Greene County Sheriff's Office
Greene County Sheriff’s Office looking for the owner of a mobile home left on a farm road
2 drivers die in wrong-way crash on I-44 in Jasper County, Mo.
Winds could gust to 40 mph
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Today’s forecast in one word--nasty
Austin Gregory Jaster/Webster County Jail
Police searching for homeless man accused of assault at Springfield parking garage

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is pushed out of bounds by Tennessee Titans...
Reasons abound for Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ struggles
A nearly 300-pound black bear bit the 25-year-old hunter in the back.
Springfield Cardinals player recovering after bear bit him in a tree stand in Wisconsin
Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz watches a replay during the second quarter of an NCAA...
Vanderbilt’s next chance to end SEC skid comes vs Missouri
Houston Astros' Jose Siri reacts after striking out during the fourth inning in Game 2 of...
Rookie propels Astros past Braves to tie World Series