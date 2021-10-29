Advertisement

Attorneys for James Phelps request new judge in kidnapping case of Cassidy Rainwater

James Phelps/Dallas County Jail
James Phelps/Dallas County Jail(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Attorneys for a man a the center of a kidnapping case in Dallas County asked for a change of judge.

Attorneys requested the change in the case of James Phelps. Phelps and Timothy Norton face charges in the kidnapping of Cassidy Rainwater.

KY3 News first broke the news of the case in mid-September. FBI investigators contacted detectives in Dallas County saying they received photos from an anonymous person showing Rainwater in a cage. Investigators say a detective recognized Rainwater in a partially nude state. After searching Phelps’ phone, officials discovered seven photos of Rainwater.

According to detectives, Rainwater had been staying with Phelps while she got on her feet. Investigators say Phelps claims she had left in the middle of the night at the end of July and he had not seen her since then.

