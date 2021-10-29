Advertisement

CATCH-A-CROOK: Biking thieves hit neighborhoods near two Springfield elementary schools

The couple used a stolen debit card to buy $330 in lottery scratchers at a gas station on Plainview and Campbell.
By Maria Neider
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

The man and woman used a debit card reported stolen from a vehicle in the 1900 block of West Highpoint on October 16.(Greene County Sheriff's Office)
The man and woman used a stolen debit card to buy $330 in lottery scratchers at a gas station on Plainview and Campbell.(Greene County Sheriff's Office)
Security video from homes shows the man and woman stealing from unlocked vehicles near Plainview and Campbell.(Greene County Sheriff's Office)
Theft reports: 5500 block S. Burrows Ave. 1900 block W. Highpoint 5400 block S. Gray Fox Court
Theft reports: 5500 block S. Burrows Ave. 1900 block W. Highpoint 5400 block S. Gray Fox Court(Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Greene County detectives say the thefts happened between October 15 and 17 in neighborhoods south of McBride and Wanda Gray elementary schools. One victim reported more than $5,800 in stolen electronics. A second victim reported two Gucci sunglasses stolen from their vehicle. The third victim had more than $300 in lottery scratchers purchased with their stolen debit card at the Kum and Go gas station on Plainview and Campbell. The convenience store is only a couple miles from where the thefts happened.

If you recognize the man and woman or have any information on the crimes, call the Greene County Tip Line at 417-829-6230.

Greene County Sheriff's Office
CLICK HERE: Give a tip to the Greene County Sheriff's Office
