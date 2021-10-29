CATCH-A-CROOK: Biking thieves hit neighborhoods near two Springfield elementary schools
The couple used a stolen debit card to buy $330 in lottery scratchers at a gas station on Plainview and Campbell.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -
Greene County detectives say the thefts happened between October 15 and 17 in neighborhoods south of McBride and Wanda Gray elementary schools. One victim reported more than $5,800 in stolen electronics. A second victim reported two Gucci sunglasses stolen from their vehicle. The third victim had more than $300 in lottery scratchers purchased with their stolen debit card at the Kum and Go gas station on Plainview and Campbell. The convenience store is only a couple miles from where the thefts happened.
If you recognize the man and woman or have any information on the crimes, call the Greene County Tip Line at 417-829-6230.
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.