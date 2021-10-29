Ex-Weaubleau High school coach faces sex crime charges involving students in Iron County

IRONTON, Mo. (KY3) - A former Weaubleau High School basketball coach faces several sex crimes charges for incidents involving students attending an Iron County school.

Charles Dewayne Dryer, 41, faces charges including forcible rape, sodomy, statutory rape, and sexual contact with a student.

Investigators say the incidents date back to the 2007-2008 school year. Dryer was a coach in the Viburnum School District. Investigators say Dryer had sexual relations with multiple students. One student told investigators she continued a relationship because she was worried about failing a class with Dryer.

Dryer taught at Weaubleau High School from 2015-2021. He coached basketball at the school. The district released a statement to KY3 News.

Mr. Dryer was employed by the District from August 2016 through April 2021. During his time with the District, he served as P.E teacher and Basketball Coach. He no longer works for the District. Because personnel records are confidential pursuant to the District’s policies, the District is not able to provide additional specific information regarding Mr. Dryer’s employment.

The District conducts all legally required background checks on prospective employees and does not hire individuals who have unacceptable background check results. Any time there are allegations against a staff member of the District, we promptly investigate and take appropriate remedial action, and work with the Children’s Division and/or law enforcement to assist with their investigations. The District has not received information or allegations that any student of the District has been in an inappropriate or unsafe situation related to a staff member or former staff member of the District.

Dryer was convicted of misdemeanor assault in 2003.

