Fraternity events able to resume at University of Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - The University of Missouri has lifted a temporary suspension of fraternity events.

The Office of Fraternity & Sorority Life sent an email to the Interfraternity Council earlier this week saying activities such as new member education and social functions could resume on Friday.

The events were halted last week after a member of Phi Gamma Delta was hospitalized with suspected alcohol poisoning. The student remained in critical condition Thursday.

The Interfraternity Council said the office is conducting a review to ensure safety for all students, and all fraternity chapters are expected to participate. Missouri spokesman Christian Basi said he could not confirm any information in the email.

