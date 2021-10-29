Gov. Parson orders flags to fly half-staff, honoring Bailey Tucker

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson ordered U.S. and Missouri flags at all government buildings to be flown at half-staff on Saturday, October 30, 2021, in honor of Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Bailey J. Tucker.

Hospital Corpsman Tucker was a graduate of Parkway North High School and joined the United States Navy in December 2019.

He was stationed at Naval Air Station North Island, California, where he served as a search and rescue medical technician for Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8.

On Aug. 31, 2021, Hospital Corpsman Tucker was killed when the helicopter he was aboard crashed while conducting at-sea training off the California coast.

“We are saddened that Hospital Corpsman Tucker’s life was cut so tragically short,” Governor Parson said.

“The citizens of Missouri express our appreciation for our fellow Missourian’s honorable service and sacrifice to this nation,” he said.

“Teresa and I extend our condolences and will be praying for Bailey’s family and friends during this difficult time.”

The flags will be held at half-staff on the day Hospital Corpsman Bailey Tucker is laid to rest.

