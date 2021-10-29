Advertisement

Greene County deputies arrest man wanted for forcing his way into home, steals car

By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 10:35 AM CDT
NEAR SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County deputies arrested a man accused of forcing his way into a home, then stealing a car.

Deputies responded to a neighborhood near Hickory Hills off of Farm Road 132 Friday morning to a report of a man acting strangely in a wooded area.

Investigators say the man attempted to force his way into a home. The homeowner fought back, pushing the man out of the home. Investigators say he then stole a vehicle in a driveway.

Deputies in the area pursued the man around the 700 block of South Mumford Drive. He jumped out of the car and ran into a garage. Deputies then arrested him.

