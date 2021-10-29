Greene County deputies arrest man wanted for forcing his way into home, steals car
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NEAR SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County deputies arrested a man accused of forcing his way into a home, then stealing a car.
Deputies responded to a neighborhood near Hickory Hills off of Farm Road 132 Friday morning to a report of a man acting strangely in a wooded area.
Investigators say the man attempted to force his way into a home. The homeowner fought back, pushing the man out of the home. Investigators say he then stole a vehicle in a driveway.
Deputies in the area pursued the man around the 700 block of South Mumford Drive. He jumped out of the car and ran into a garage. Deputies then arrested him.
