Greene County Sheriff’s Office enforcing Missouri’s Halloween statute

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Halloween is this weekend. Before kids head out for a night of trick-or-treating, officers will stop and knock on a few doors.

In Missouri, registered sex offenders must comply with the Missouri Halloween statute. That statute states any person registered as a sexual offender under sections 589.400 to 589.425 must adhere to some conditions on Halloween.

“They can’t go to any type of Halloween function. They have to have all their lights off, they can’t have their porch light on. And they have to have a sign in their yard that reads ‘no candy’, ‘not participating in Halloween’ or ‘no trick-or-treaters’,” said Paige Rippee with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office. “They just have to stay home and not participate in any type of Halloween events at all.”

Greene County has 406 offenders that must comply with this law. If offenders choose not to follow the rules, it could lead to severe consequences.

“So what our deputies do is they go out in pairs and basically make sure they’re in their homes and they have their lights off, and following the law,” said Rippee. “If they’re not in compliance with that, then they get a violation.”

If you think an offender is not complying with the statute, officers encourage you to call 911. To see if there is a registered offender in your neighborhood CLICK HERE.

