Advertisement

Greene County Sheriff’s Office enforcing Missouri’s Halloween statute

Halloween is coming up this weekend, but before kids head out for a night of trick or treating,...
Halloween is coming up this weekend, but before kids head out for a night of trick or treating, officers will stop and knock on a few doors.(KY3)
By Kaitlyn Schumacher
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 4:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Halloween is this weekend. Before kids head out for a night of trick-or-treating, officers will stop and knock on a few doors.

In Missouri, registered sex offenders must comply with the Missouri Halloween statute. That statute states any person registered as a sexual offender under sections 589.400 to 589.425 must adhere to some conditions on Halloween.

“They can’t go to any type of Halloween function. They have to have all their lights off, they can’t have their porch light on. And they have to have a sign in their yard that reads ‘no candy’, ‘not participating in Halloween’ or ‘no trick-or-treaters’,” said Paige Rippee with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office. “They just have to stay home and not participate in any type of Halloween events at all.”

Greene County has 406 offenders that must comply with this law. If offenders choose not to follow the rules, it could lead to severe consequences.

“So what our deputies do is they go out in pairs and basically make sure they’re in their homes and they have their lights off, and following the law,” said Rippee. “If they’re not in compliance with that, then they get a violation.”

If you think an offender is not complying with the statute, officers encourage you to call 911. To see if there is a registered offender in your neighborhood CLICK HERE.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Greene County Sheriff's Office
Man faces pending charges after leaving mobile home abandoned on highway near Republic
Dogpatch USA/Marble Falls, Ark.
Johnny Morris unveils plans for the former Dogpatch USA theme park
Judge orders woman, accused in deadly road rage assault after Springfield crash, to stand trial
A nearly 300-pound black bear bit the 25-year-old hunter in the back.
Springfield Cardinals player recovering after bear bit him in a tree stand in Wisconsin
Kelsie Wikoff of Hume harvested this 268-pound boar (male bear) in Zone 1 during Missouri’s...
Missouri Department of Conservation reports results of state’s first black bear hunt

Latest News

With clouds and showers, temperatures will be nearly steady in the 40s.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Another wet, windy, chilly day
Another cold, wet day
Cafe Cusco is one of the buildings on C Street said to have ghosts.
Ozarks Life: The hauntings of Historic Commercial Street
iCare is a community-wide domestic violence awareness and fundraising initiatives.
Harmony House kicks off 7th annual iCare Event