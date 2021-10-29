Harmony House kicks off 7th annual iCare Event

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County ranks high across the state for reports of domestic abuse. Last year, Harmony House said more than 2,700 calls were made to their emergency hotline. That’s why the iCare fundraising event is important to the non-profit.

Director of Development Jared Alexander said iCare is a community-wide domestic violence awareness and fundraising initiatives. In the month of October, hundreds of businesses and organizations have partnered with Harmony House by displaying awareness materials and hosting a fundraiser that will go back to Harmony House.

”iCare mobilizes the business community,” said Alexander. “We spread the awareness about what domestic violence looks like and how you can learn to recognize it and start a conversation about it in your business, in your workplace, at your home, in your church, wherever you are with people. We all need to learn a little bit more about this.”

Alexander said you might even see community members wearing a black eye sticker and a button that says “ask me why I care.” He said this will help start a conversation on what domestic violence looks like and how someone can get the help they need.

”Domestic violence and abuse is not always physical,” said Alexander. “It’s not always black and blue. It’s not always the black eye or the cuts and bruises that you’ll see. We are going to wear this black eye today in solidarity in standing together with survivors who maybe are still dealing with this in silence and maybe they’re still isolated where they are. They don’t think that there is help out there. They don’t think that anybody is out there that they can confide in.”

Since 1976, Harmony House has helped more than 20,000 survivors of domestic abuse. The mission behind Harmony House is to provide shelter, advocacy and education to survivors of domestic violence while promoting the principle that all individuals have the right to a life free of abuse.

