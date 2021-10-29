Hollister School District’s new sidewalks provide added layer of safety for community

HOLLISTER, Mo. (KY3) - As part of a ballot issue passed in April, the Hollister School District added new sidewalks to allow students to safely walk from State Highway BB to the farthest end of campus.

Students say the sidewalks give them peace of mind on their morning and afternoon commute.

“Before we had these sidewalks I had to walk on the side of the road and there were always cars coming by so I got kind of nervous because I didn’t want to get hit by a car,” fifth-grade student, Andrew East said.

East says that led to him walking in the grass each morning.

”My feet got wet, my shoes, and they were just soaked by the time I got inside,” East said.

Hollister Assistant Superintendent Sean Woods says the first leg of the project was to run a sidewalk down the busy State Highway BB where students were walking to and from school each day.

”The second leg of the project extended that sidewalk down to the elementary school,” Sean Woods said.

Eighth-grade student Macie Laird walks to the elementary school every day after school. She says that the route wasn’t always the easiest.

”I would have to find a way to get around the cars and I had to make sure I wouldn’t fall in the grass,” Macie Laird said.

Laird also runs cross country so she and her teammates can now safely run on the sidewalks during practice.

”If we run on the normal roads, it’s usually a lot slicker whereas with the sidewalks they have more traction and you can get there easier,” Laird said.

Woods says after hours many parents also use the sidewalks.

”Walking up and down while the driveway may be busy and they’re waiting on their students in youth sports or maybe they’re waiting on their athlete to finish up a practice,” Woods said.

He says keeping students, staff, and parents off the roadways makes it easier for buses to travel.

”Other parents can travel without having to keep such a close eye out children walking along or close to the road,” said Woods.

The second phase of the sidewalk project cost the district around $85,000.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.