‘Lights On Afterschool’ celebration in Nixa raises awareness on afterschool programs

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Nixa took part Thursday in the annual nationwide “Lights On Afterschool” celebration, which shines a light on the importance of afterschool programs.

This year, the event highlighted the work done by afterschool programs to help kids recover from the pandemic. Nixa School District leaders say the program plays a key role in preparing children for the workforce.

According to Afterschool Alliance, more than 130,000 Missouri children participate in afterschool programs while almost 177,000 children are alone and unsupervised after school. Afterschool Alliance ranks Missouri eighth in the country for afterschool programs.

“Really afterschool spans between childcare and education,” said Natalie Hampton, policy coordinator for the Missouri Afterschool Network. “We see this wonderful program where youth are learning skills that they’ll need in the 21st century workforce and they’re also recovering from the effects of the pandemic. It’s not just academic, it’s also learning how to get along with other youth and how to develop socially and emotionally.”

Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft visited two schools in Nixa to show his support for student learning after the school day is over.

“Students need the opportunity and the resources to reach their potential,” said Ashcroft. “Afterschool programs can extend learning beyond the school day. These programs provide enriching, safe environments while providing students with new opportunities for personal development.”

In Nixa, two out of three workers commute at least 20 minutes, while 60-percent of workers leave before school starts. The district says the program is helping to prevent workplace shortages.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.