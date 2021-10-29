Police arrest homeless man charged in sexual assault at Springfield parking garage

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man wanted for the sexual assault of a homeless woman at a Springfield parking garage is now behind bars.

Austin Jaster, a man considered homeless by police, was arrested Friday afternoon and booked into the Greene County Jail.

Police say Jaster has a long criminal record. The Greene County prosecutor has charged Jaster with assault, sexual abuse, and kidnapping in the case.

Investigators say the incident happened at the parking garage on East St. Louis Street. Investigators say a woman claimed Jaster choked her and sexually assaulted her on the third level of the garage back in August.

When interviewed over the summer, Jaster admitted to being in the parking garage with the woman. Investigators say he denied the attack. Police initially released him after questioning.

Jaster is being held at the Greene County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.