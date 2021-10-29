Advertisement

Poor classroom ventilation likely contributed to cluster of COVID cases in Hawaii school, health officials say

By HNN Staff and Debra Dolan
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) – The Department of Health says poor classroom ventilation likely contributed to a cluster of 30 COVID-19 cases at a school in Hawaii.

According to Hawaii News Now, several mitigation strategies were enforced at the school – including mask wearing, social distancing and on-campus screening and testing.

Health officials, however, said ventilation in the classroom could have been improved.

Officials said teachers had closed windows and doors to limit outdoor noise levels and to maintain the central air conditioning.

The DOH has provided the school with options and guidance to improve ventilation and airflow in the classroom as well as other methods to prevent the spread of COVID between students.

In its latest cluster report, DOH said seven people in a classroom of 30 students and staff tested positive for the virus in August and September.

Officials said another person who had COVID symptoms was also linked to the cluster.

The Health Department said the virus then spread to 22 secondary cases among household members. There were a total of six breakthrough cases — one staff member and five secondary cases.

Officials said one household member, who was unvaccinated, was hospitalized.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Greene County Sheriff's Office
Man faces pending charges after leaving mobile home abandoned on highway near Republic
Dogpatch USA/Marble Falls, Ark.
Johnny Morris unveils plans for the former Dogpatch USA theme park
Judge orders woman accused in deadly road rage assault after Springfield crash to stand trial
Halloween is coming up this weekend, but before kids head out for a night of trick or treating,...
Greene County Sheriff’s Office enforcing Missouri’s Halloween statute
Kelsie Wikoff of Hume harvested this 268-pound boar (male bear) in Zone 1 during Missouri’s...
Missouri Department of Conservation reports results of state’s first black bear hunt

Latest News

As part of a ballot issue passed in April, the Hollister School District added new sidewalks to...
Hollister School District’s new sidewalks provide added layer of safety for community
Thieves targeted a Springfield dog rescue group’s storage unit.
Thieves target Springfield dog rescue group
Shelah Ellison.
Mountain Home, Ark. woman charged for credit card fraud and embezzling funds as elderly woman’s caregiver
President Joe Biden speaks about his domestic agenda from the East Room of the White House in...
Medicaid issues, not Medicare’s, get fixes in Biden budget
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, from the South Court Auditorium on the...
White House renews bid to end ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy