Prosecution amends charges to second-degree murder for Benton County, Mo. woman accused in child’s death

WARSAW, Mo. (KY3) - The Benton County, Mo. prosecutor amended charges against one woman accused in the death of a four-year-old girl in December 2020.

Kourtney Aumen appeared in court Friday for a preliminary hearing. She is one of four people charged in the case.

James and Mary Mast each face first-degree murder charges in the death of the girl. They previously faced endangerment of a child resulting in death charges, assault and armed criminal action.

Prosecutors originally charged neighbors Ethan Mast, 35, and Kourtney Aumen, 21, with second-degree murder. The prosecutor upgraded the charges against them to first-degree murder in April, though Aumen’s charge was amended back to second-degree murder during the hearing Friday.

On Dec. 20, 2020, deputies responded to a rural home near Cole Camp and found the 4-year-old wrapped in a blanket on a bedroom floor. Investigators said the girl was already dead and had “severe purple bruising” over her body, along with ruptured blisters. Sheriff Eric Knox said the girl’s parents also had been beaten along with a 2-year-old child. An infant son of the couple was apparently unharmed.

Ethan Mast told investigators after his arrest he and Aumen used a leather belt to beat the girl. Investigators say she was then taken to a pond behind the home where she was “dunked” in the water on a day when high temperatures were in the 40s. Ethan Mast said everyone then returned to the victims’ home. It remains unclear when the child died.

Aumen’s defense attorney called three other defendants in the case, all who evoked their fifth amendment right not to testify. The defense added that Aumen was sexually abused.

The lead investigator on the case and the medical examiner testified Friday. Sgt. Chris Wilson, the lead investigator with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, said he was the first on scene and saw the body of the four-year-old girl on the floor in the home. He also testified that there were cameras on the interior part of the house, but they were turned off.

The judge denied Aumen bond and did not set a trial date. She has another bond hearing scheduled for Dec. 8.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.