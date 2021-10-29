Advertisement

Prosecution amends charges to second-degree murder for Benton County, Mo. woman accused in child’s death

Kourtney Aumen, 21, has been booked into the Benton County, Mo. Jail over a death investigation...
Kourtney Aumen, 21, has been booked into the Benton County, Mo. Jail over a death investigation from Dec. 2020 involving a four-year-old girl.(Benton County Jail)
By Marina Silva
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARSAW, Mo. (KY3) - The Benton County, Mo. prosecutor amended charges against one woman accused in the death of a four-year-old girl in December 2020.

Kourtney Aumen appeared in court Friday for a preliminary hearing. She is one of four people charged in the case.

James and Mary Mast each face first-degree murder charges in the death of the girl. They previously faced endangerment of a child resulting in death charges, assault and armed criminal action.

Prosecutors originally charged neighbors Ethan Mast, 35, and Kourtney Aumen, 21, with second-degree murder. The prosecutor upgraded the charges against them to first-degree murder in April, though Aumen’s charge was amended back to second-degree murder during the hearing Friday.

On Dec. 20, 2020, deputies responded to a rural home near Cole Camp and found the 4-year-old wrapped in a blanket on a bedroom floor. Investigators said the girl was already dead and had “severe purple bruising” over her body, along with ruptured blisters. Sheriff Eric Knox said the girl’s parents also had been beaten along with a 2-year-old child. An infant son of the couple was apparently unharmed.

Ethan Mast told investigators after his arrest he and Aumen used a leather belt to beat the girl. Investigators say she was then taken to a pond behind the home where she was “dunked” in the water on a day when high temperatures were in the 40s. Ethan Mast said everyone then returned to the victims’ home. It remains unclear when the child died.

Aumen’s defense attorney called three other defendants in the case, all who evoked their fifth amendment right not to testify. The defense added that Aumen was sexually abused.

The lead investigator on the case and the medical examiner testified Friday. Sgt. Chris Wilson, the lead investigator with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, said he was the first on scene and saw the body of the four-year-old girl on the floor in the home. He also testified that there were cameras on the interior part of the house, but they were turned off.

The judge denied Aumen bond and did not set a trial date. She has another bond hearing scheduled for Dec. 8.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Greene County Sheriff's Office
Man faces pending charges after leaving mobile home abandoned on highway near Republic
Dogpatch USA/Marble Falls, Ark.
Johnny Morris unveils plans for the former Dogpatch USA theme park
Judge orders woman accused in deadly road rage assault after Springfield crash to stand trial
Halloween is coming up this weekend, but before kids head out for a night of trick or treating,...
Greene County Sheriff’s Office enforcing Missouri’s Halloween statute
Kelsie Wikoff of Hume harvested this 268-pound boar (male bear) in Zone 1 during Missouri’s...
Missouri Department of Conservation reports results of state’s first black bear hunt

Latest News

Courtesy: Ozarks Sports Zone
OZONE SCOREBOARD: See latest Friday night football scores
Light rain possible.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Clearing for the Weekend
Amazon has temporarily closed its less-than-three month-old warehouse in Republic for what it...
New Amazon Fulfillment Center in Republic temporarily closed for non-COVID-19 related clean-up issue
Greene County deputies arrest man wanted for forcing his way into home, steals car