Advertisement

Reality TV star Jim Bob Duggar announces run for Arkansas Senate

FILE - In this Aug. 2, 2007 file photo, Michelle Duggar, left, is surrounded by her children...
FILE - In this Aug. 2, 2007 file photo, Michelle Duggar, left, is surrounded by her children and husband Jim Bob, second from left. Jim Bob announced he will run for Arkansas State Senate District 7.(AP Photo/ Beth Hall, File)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Jim Bob Duggar, who is best known from the reality series “19 Kids and Counting,” announced Friday he is running for a seat in the Arkansas Senate.

Duggar posted the announcement on Facebook saying he will run for Arkansas State Senate District 7.

According to the post, he previously served in the Arkansas House of Representatives from 1999 to 2002.

“I’m running for State Senate because these are unprecedented times in our nation,” Duggar’s statement reads. “Out-of-control bureaucrats have put politics over common-sense policy with government mandates that force people to choose between earning a paycheck and violating their personal rights and beliefs.”

The TLC series “19 Kids and Counting” showcased the Duggar family’s daily life.

It was canceled in 2015 after allegations of sexual misconduct against Joshua Duggar, who is currently facing charges in a child pornography case.

Jim Bob then appeared in the spinoff series “Counting On” that TLC canceled in 2021, after Joshua Duggar’s arrest.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Greene County Sheriff's Office
Man faces pending charges after leaving mobile home abandoned on highway near Republic
Dogpatch USA/Marble Falls, Ark.
Johnny Morris unveils plans for the former Dogpatch USA theme park
Judge orders woman accused in deadly road rage assault after Springfield crash to stand trial
Halloween is coming up this weekend, but before kids head out for a night of trick or treating,...
Greene County Sheriff’s Office enforcing Missouri’s Halloween statute
Kelsie Wikoff of Hume harvested this 268-pound boar (male bear) in Zone 1 during Missouri’s...
Missouri Department of Conservation reports results of state’s first black bear hunt

Latest News

As part of a ballot issue passed in April, the Hollister School District added new sidewalks to...
Hollister School District’s new sidewalks provide added layer of safety for community
Thieves targeted a Springfield dog rescue group’s storage unit.
Thieves target Springfield dog rescue group
Shelah Ellison.
Mountain Home, Ark. woman charged for credit card fraud and embezzling funds as elderly woman’s caregiver
President Joe Biden speaks about his domestic agenda from the East Room of the White House in...
Medicaid issues, not Medicare’s, get fixes in Biden budget
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, from the South Court Auditorium on the...
White House renews bid to end ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy