Springfield man sentenced to life in prison for the deaths of pregnant girlfriend and unborn child

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield man convicted in the deaths of his pregnant girlfriend and her unborn child has been sentenced to life in prison.

A judge sentenced Derik Osborn to life on two counts of second-degree murder and seven years for one count of second-degree assault. The sentencing Friday came after a jury convicted Osborn in the case in July, nearly one month after his trial ended.

Greene County prosecutors charged Osborn in the deaths of Valerie Williams and her unborn child in March 2017.

Prior to this trial in June, Osborn told police that Williams fell backward onto a carpeted living room floor when he took away a mace in her hand and hit her head. Prosecutors believe Osborn caused Williams’ death by slamming her against something.

During trial, the prosecution played Derik Osborn’s recorded interview with Springfield Police after Williams was taken to the hospital in critical condition. In that interview, Osborn tells the detective he and Williams had recently broke up, following a fight in Branson. Police responded to the argument where Williams was treated in the emergency room for injuries.

In the video, he indicated the fight in Branson three weeks before Williams’ death was because of her jealousy over him talking to a female coworker. He claimed she took a knife to his car and then came toward him with it and says when he took it away she fell and hit her head on a rail. An emergency room physician’s assistant testified Williams said Osborn pushed or tripped her.

In Osborn’s recorded interview with a Springfield detective, he talked about what happened the night of the incident at his apartment. In the video, he told the detective they were both going nuts, because she broke into his apartment, and he admittedly pushed her out of his car.

Both a trauma surgeon and a medical examiner who looked at Valerie’s injuries at the ER and after her death testified that her skull fracture and lacerated liver were not be consistent with a fall from standing position, as Osborn claimed, but perhaps a fall from a significant height or a car crash.

The defense questioned whether the liver injuries could have been caused by Osborn incorrectly doing CPR. Both disagreed, but the medical examiner said it may be possible with incorrect technique and a lot of force. Another doctor testified that William’s brain injuries could not have been caused by a fall from standing unless there was some force behind that fall. He didn’t believe all her injuries, including her

During trial, the state also presented evidence about a domestic violence report Williams made against Osborn in October 2016 at Springfield Police Department.

