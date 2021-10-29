Thieves target Springfield dog rescue group

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Thieves targeted a Springfield dog rescue group’s storage unit.

The owner of HavaHeart Rescue posted on Facebook, “it’s an intense feeling of violation that’s hard to process.”

The organization says the burglary happened on October 23 and October 24. The thieves left quite the mess after clearing out the unit. The thieves stole several items including dog blankets, food, collars, leashes, medicine, and cleaning supplies. They even stole photography prints and auction items.

“We filed a police report and the police were able to get a print off of one of the water bottles they left,” said a spokeswoman for the organization. “We don’t have cameras because all of our stuff is being stored temporarily at a residential address until we could afford more permanent storage. They broke through the locked door to get in and take everything.”

If you would like to help out HavaHeart they have an Amazon wishlist. CLICK HERE to donate:

