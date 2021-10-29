Advertisement

TRAFFIC ALERT: MoDOT closing part of 60/65 interchange in Springfield for improvements

U.S. 60/U.S. 65/Springfield, Mo.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - MoDOT crews will close part of the U.S. 60-U.S. 65 interchange for improvements.

Crews will close the bridge for sealing going eastbound U.S. 60 to southbound U.S. 65. The closure begins Friday at 8 p.m. It will reopen Monday morning in time for rush hour.

Where: Eastbound U.S. Route 60 to Southbound U.S. Route 65 bridge in Springfield

When: 8 p.m. Friday, October 29, until 6 a.m. Monday, November 1

What: Traffic should expect a bridge closure as contractor crews clean and seal the bridge deck/driving surfaces. The bridge seal work is a preventative maintenance measure aimed at extending the life of the bridge.

Traffic Impacts:

  • Eastbound U.S. Route 60 to Southbound U.S. Route 65 bridge CLOSED (weather permitting)
  • Detour: Eastbound Route 60 to northbound Route 65 to Battlefield Road interchange to southbound Route 65
  • Northbound Glenstone Avenue to eastbound Route 60 on-ramp CLOSED due to safety reasons
  • Southbound Route 65 OPEN
  • Eastbound Route 60 OPEN
  • Drivers are urged to find alternate routes
  • The ramp will remain closed ‘round the clock to allow sealing material to cure properly
  • Electronic message boards located near the planned road work will alert drivers to any changes in the work schedule
  • Check MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map for road closings/traffic impacts

