TRAFFIC ALERT: MoDOT closing part of 60/65 interchange in Springfield for improvements

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - MoDOT crews will close part of the U.S. 60-U.S. 65 interchange for improvements.

Crews will close the bridge for sealing going eastbound U.S. 60 to southbound U.S. 65. The closure begins Friday at 8 p.m. It will reopen Monday morning in time for rush hour.

Where: Eastbound U.S. Route 60 to Southbound U.S. Route 65 bridge in Springfield

When: 8 p.m. Friday, October 29, until 6 a.m. Monday, November 1

What: Traffic should expect a bridge closure as contractor crews clean and seal the bridge deck/driving surfaces. The bridge seal work is a preventative maintenance measure aimed at extending the life of the bridge.

Traffic Impacts:

Eastbound U.S. Route 60 to Southbound U.S. Route 65 bridge CLOSED (weather permitting)

Detour: Eastbound Route 60 to northbound Route 65 to Battlefield Road interchange to southbound Route 65

Northbound Glenstone Avenue to eastbound Route 60 on-ramp CLOSED due to safety reasons

Southbound Route 65 OPEN

Eastbound Route 60 OPEN

Drivers are urged to find alternate routes

The ramp will remain closed ‘round the clock to allow sealing material to cure properly

Electronic message boards located near the planned road work will alert drivers to any changes in the work schedule

Check MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map for road closings/traffic impacts

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.