Advertisement

Braves take 2-1 Series lead with Game 3 win

Atlanta Braves' Travis d'Arnaud celebrates his home run with Dansby Swanson during the eighth...
Atlanta Braves' Travis d'Arnaud celebrates his home run with Dansby Swanson during the eighth inning in Game 3 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, in Atlanta.(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) - Rookie Ian Anderson and the Atlanta bullpen took a no-hit bid into the eighth inning and the Braves blanked the Houston Astros 2-0 to take a two games to one lead in the World Series.

Astros pinch-hitter Aledmys Díaz blooped a leadoff single in the eighth to break up the no-hit bid. Left fielder Eddie Rosario appeared to hesitate and the ball fell just in front of his glove.

Austin Riley hit an RBI double in the third off Astros starter Luis Garcia and Travis d’Arnaud homered off Kendall Graveman in the eighth.

Anderson was pulled after five innings and 76 pitches with a no-hitter intact. Relievers A.J. Minter and Luke Jackson kept Houston hitless until Díaz singled off Tyler Matzek.

Braves closer Will Smith worked around a leadoff single in the ninth by Alex Bregman.

Game 4 is Saturday night at Truist Park in Atlanta.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Greene County Sheriff's Office
Man faces pending charges after leaving mobile home abandoned on highway near Republic
Dogpatch USA/Marble Falls, Ark.
Johnny Morris unveils plans for the former Dogpatch USA theme park
Halloween is coming up this weekend, but before kids head out for a night of trick or treating,...
Greene County Sheriff’s Office enforcing Missouri’s Halloween statute
Judge orders woman accused in deadly road rage assault after Springfield crash to stand trial
Kelsie Wikoff of Hume harvested this 268-pound boar (male bear) in Zone 1 during Missouri’s...
Missouri Department of Conservation reports results of state’s first black bear hunt

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccine vaccination
12 states sue Biden administration over COVID vaccine rule
Derik Osborn (Greene County jail)
Springfield man sentenced to life in prison for the deaths of pregnant girlfriend and unborn child
Springfield man sentenced to life in prison for the deaths of pregnant girlfriend and unborn child
FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2020, file photo, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt speaks during a...
Missouri, Arkansas among 10 states in lawsuit against Biden administration over COVID-19 vaccine rule