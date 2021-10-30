Final weekend of October marks start of early youth deer hunting season in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - The early youth portion of deer hunting season begins Saturday for kids between the ages of six and 15 years old.

The youth portion of deer hunting season in Missouri consists of Saturdays and Sunday from two weekends at the end of October and November respectively.

Eligible hunters with a permit can participate in the season during designated times from one-half hour before sunrise to one-half hour after sunset. The antler-point restriction does not apply during the youth portions of deer season.

The Missouri Department of Conservation says the youth hunting season serves as an educational experience and that mentors play an important role in teaching children hunting safety.

“The sooner they learn good safety habits, the better,” said Missouri Department of Conservation Media Specialist Francis Skalicky in a 2020 KY3 report. “We hope there are adult mentors that go out with them, whether it be a parent, a grandparent, whether it be a neighbor or whatever. Somebody that will not only teach them the techniques of the hunt, but the safety aspect of it too.”

Skalicky said the early season is also designed to get young kids interested in the outdoors and hunting.

“It gets more people to appreciate the outdoors, more people to want to take care of the outdoors,” Skalicky said. “And that’s going to benefit everybody.”

