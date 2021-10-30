Advertisement

Major resurfacing project in Springfield on Sunshine Street postponed due to weather

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A major resurfacing project for one of Springfield’s busiest streets has been postponed due to weather.

The resurfacing project for Sunshine Street was initially expected to begin after Halloween between Kansas Expressway and Glenstone Avenue. Now, roadwork is expected to begin at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 7 near the intersection with Kansas Expressway. The project will proceed eastward.

City construction contractor Blevins Asphalt Construction Co. is leading the project. The company expects to complete the project through 24-hour operation on days when weather allows. Crews will work daytime and nighttime shifts, generally completing milling work on a segment overnight, then laying new asphalt over that section during the day.

City Engineer Paula Brookshire said contractors have already added message boards to inform drivers of the upcoming roadwork.

Crews will remove the top layers of pavement and lay new asphalt on Sunshine Street over several weeks. Work is expected to begin in the eastbound lanes of Sunshine, between Campbell Avenue and National Avenue.

City leaders say at least one lane in each direction of Sunshine Street will remain open at all times, but drivers should anticipate traffic delays throughout the project. Crews expect to complete the project before the start of 2022.

The resurfacing of Sunshine Street is part of a project approved by voters in 2019. Portions of Battlefield Road (between Kansas Expressway and Glenstone Avenue) and National Avenue (between Kearney and Sunset streets) will be resurfaced next spring.

The major roadway resurfacing project is funded through federal funds and the one-quarter-cent capital improvement sales tax. The total cost of the major roadway resurfacing project is $2.9 million. The Sunshine Street portion is estimated to cost $824,000.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

