Marshfield man convicted in shooting deaths of wife, mother-in-law from April 2018

MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A jury convicted a Marshfield man of murder charges in the shooting deaths of his wife and mother-in-law from April 2018.

Kenneth Livingston, 34, was found guilty in the deaths of his wife Lyndsey Livingston and his mother-in-law Kristee Bedgood, according to the Webster County Prosecutor’s Office.

Prosecutors had charged with Livingston with several felonies, including second-degree murder in his wife’s death, first-degree murder in his mother-in-law’s death, one count of first-degree assault, one count of assault with a deadly weapon and three counts of armed criminal action in the case.

The trial was held in Taney County earlier this week after it had been moved from Webster County.

Authorities say Lindsey Livingston and Kristee Bedgood were found dead of gunshot wounds inside their Elkland home in April 2018. Lindsey’s father, Scott, was also shot in the arm.

Investigators say Livingston admitted to going through a terrible divorce with Lindsey. He showed up at the house one morning to see his three children, ranging from the ages of two to nine years old. Investigators say it appeared the family was having a birthday party before shots were fired.

According to court documents, detectives say Livingston told them he began arguing with his wife in the garage over him taking the kids away from the home for a short trip. Scott Bedgood said he then heard Lindsey yell “he’s got a gun” from the garage. Bedgood than ran into his back bedroom to get a gun. Detectives say, by then, his wife and daughter had been shot to death in the garage.

Bedgood then told detectives he exchanged gunfire inside the house with Livingston. Detectives say Bedgood was then shot in the arm. Livingston then left the home, but Webster County deputies arrested him moments after the reported incident.

Livingston is scheduled for a sentencing hearing on February 22. He faces a possible life sentence in prison.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.