Missouri teams push ballot measures to allow sports betting

(KOLN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri sports teams want voters to weigh in on whether to legalize sports betting in the state.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports nine ballot proposals on the issue were filed this week. The St. Louis Cardinals, St. Louis Blues, St. Louis City soccer club and Kansas City Royals are behind the push.

Efforts to pass a law allowing sports betting have failed for years in Missouri’s Legislature. So the teams want to take the issue directly to voters.

In Missouri, proposals need a certain number of voter signatures to be put on the ballot. Proponents haven’t started collecting signatures yet.

