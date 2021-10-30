Mt. Vernon hosts Dragonfest Renaissance Faire, raising money for Infinity Academy

MT. VERNON, Mo. (KY3) - Lords and ladies from near and far make their way to Mt. Vernon this weekend for the Dragonfest Renaissance Faire.

Dragonfest is the second largest Renaissance fair in Missouri and the only fair in the state to showcase full-contact jousting. This event started in 2016 as a way to raise money for special needs students at Infinity Academy, and it has seen strong growth since then.

“This is the school’s number one fundraiser every year,” said Event Coordinator Matt Carra. “The funds we raise help with tuition assistance at the school for families who need help. It also pays for the programming. It also brings awareness to the autism community in the area, and that’s primarily most of the students at the school are on the spectrum.”

There will be sword-fighting knights, gypsies, a blacksmith and all kinds of fanfare.

“I think my favorite part is seeing the whole community come together to help put it together,” said event coordinator Matt Carra. “It’s a labor of love, and it’s lots of hours up to this event just you know, for a weekend things. So I think just seeing everybody come together and help to make it happen.”

Dragonfest will be happening from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $12 for adults and $7 for children.

