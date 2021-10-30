Advertisement

National report ranks Springfield among top 100 places to retire in the country

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A new national report recognizes Springfield, Missouri among the top 100 places to retire in the United States of America.

Springfield placed No. 82 in the U.S. News and World Report’s list of the “150 Best Places to Retire in the U.S. in 2021-2022.”

The report evaluated metropolitan areas based on desirability, job market, quality of life, net migration and good value.

Cities were scored individually for several categories out of 10 points. Springfield earned a 6.5 composite score, in addition to the following categorical scores:

  • 6.0 in desirability
  • 7.2 in value
  • 6.7 in job market
  • 6.0 in quality of life
  • 6.6 in net migration

The report credits Springfield for its higher education institutions, the ability to attract young residents, entertainment and social responsibility. For the report’s full evaluation of Springfield, CLICK HERE.

Springfield was the only Missouri city that placed in the Top 100 cities to retire in the report, but two other Missouri cities were recognized. Kansas City and St. Louis placed at 123 and 125 in the report respectively with a 6.2 score overall.

Sarasota, Florida was named the top city to live for the second straight year with an overall score of 7.6.

