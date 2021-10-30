Request approved for new judge in James Phelps’ kidnapping case

DALLAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A judge has approved a request for a new judge in the case of James Phelps, a man at the center of a high-profile kidnapping case in Dallas County.

A new judge is waiting to be assigned to the case. Due to the change in judge, a preliminary hearing scheduled for Nov. 5 in Phelps’ case has been canceled.

Phelps and Timothy Norton both face charges in the kidnapping of Cassidy Rainwater, who was reported missing in late-July.

KY3 News first broke the news of the case in mid-September. FBI investigators contacted detectives in Dallas County saying they received photos from an anonymous person showing Rainwater in a cage. Investigators say a detective recognized Rainwater in a partially nude state. After searching Phelps’ phone, officials discovered seven photos of Rainwater.

According to detectives, Rainwater had been staying with Phelps while she got on her feet. Investigators say Phelps claims she had left in the middle of the night at the end of July and he had not seen her since then.

A preliminary hearing for Norton is still scheduled for Nov. 5 in Dallas County. Dallas County Judge Lisa Henderson is expected to hear Norton’s case.

According to court records, attorneys for Timothy Norton filed a motion to address his bond and possibly seek a release from jail. A court date regarding this motion has not yet been announced.

No additional charges have yet been filed in the case. Our team of reporters has been in constant contact with the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office, but no further details are being released pending forensic results.

