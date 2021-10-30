Advertisement

Rogersville man pleads guilty in Ozark, Mo. road rage shooting

Blake Doennig, 19, of Rogersville, is accused in “road rage” shooting incident originally...
Blake Doennig, 19, of Rogersville, is accused in “road rage” shooting incident originally reported on Dec. 16.(Christian County Jail/Ozark Police Department)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - A Rogersville man has pleaded guilty to criminal charges in a road rage shooting last year in Ozark.

Blake Doennig, 20, of Rogersville, pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree assault, three counts of armed criminal action and first-degree property damage in the case.

The charges stem from a road rage shooting incident originally reported on Dec. 16, 2020. Police say it happened near the intersection of South Street and Ninth Street. Doennig is accused of firing shots from a black Chevrolet HHR in the road rage incident.

Police say the victim did not know the shooter, but no one was hurt. If you find yourself in a road rage situation, police say the best thing you can do is contact authorities when possible.

Doennig has a sentencing hearing scheduled for Jan. 6, 2022, per Missouri court records.

