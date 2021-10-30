Rogersville man pleads guilty in Ozark, Mo. road rage shooting

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - A Rogersville man has pleaded guilty to criminal charges in a road rage shooting last year in Ozark.

Blake Doennig, 20, of Rogersville, pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree assault, three counts of armed criminal action and first-degree property damage in the case.

The charges stem from a road rage shooting incident originally reported on Dec. 16, 2020. Police say it happened near the intersection of South Street and Ninth Street. Doennig is accused of firing shots from a black Chevrolet HHR in the road rage incident.

Police say the victim did not know the shooter, but no one was hurt. If you find yourself in a road rage situation, police say the best thing you can do is contact authorities when possible.

Doennig has a sentencing hearing scheduled for Jan. 6, 2022, per Missouri court records.

