Advertisement

Unhappy Halloween: Gaming platform Roblox crashes

The gaming platform Roblox is displayed on a tablet, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021 in New York. To...
The gaming platform Roblox is displayed on a tablet, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021 in New York. To the dismay of millions of children -- and the parents trying to keep them busy and cope with their anguish -- the popular gaming platform crashed Friday, Oct. 29, and the company was still trying to restore service Saturday.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - To the dismay of millions of children -- and the parents trying to keep them busy and cope with their anguish -- the popular gaming platform Roblox crashed Friday, and the company was still trying to restore service Saturday.

“The scariest part of Halloween this year is Roblox being down,’’ lamented Twitter user @NikilisRBX.

In a statement Saturday, Roblox said: “We believe we have identified an underlying internal cause of the outage with no evidence of an external intrusion. We are in the process of performing the necessary engineering and maintenance work to get Roblox back up and running as soon as possible.’’

Roblox said on Friday that the outage was “not related to any specific experiences or partnerships on the platform.’’ This was apparently meant to quash rumors that the trouble was caused by a free burrito giveaway at a digital Chipotle on the Roblox platform.

For its part, Chipotle tweeted: “Miss u Roblox.’’

On the Roblox platform, players can create their own games and play with other users. It became wildly popular after the coronavirus pandemic closed schools and kept children indoors looking for something to do.

According to numbers compiled by the social media consulting firm Backlinko, Roblox has more than 43 million active users a day (up from 14 million in 2016), 40 million games and 9.5 million developers. The most popular game on Roblox, according to Backlinko, is “Adopt Me!’’ -- which allows users to raise digital pets.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Halloween is coming up this weekend, but before kids head out for a night of trick or treating,...
Greene County Sheriff’s Office enforcing Missouri’s Halloween statute
Amazon has temporarily closed its less-than-three month-old warehouse in Republic for what it...
New Amazon Fulfillment Center in Republic temporarily closed for non-COVID-19 related clean-up issue
Courtesy: Greene County Sheriff's Office
Man faces pending charges after leaving mobile home abandoned on highway near Republic
Charles Dryer/Iron County Jail
Ex-Weaubleau High School coach faces sex crime charges involving students in Iron County
Derik Osborn (Greene County jail)
Springfield man sentenced to life in prison for the deaths of pregnant girlfriend and unborn child

Latest News

Kenneth Livingston/Webster County Jail
Marshfield man convicted in shooting deaths of wife, mother-in-law from April 2018
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in...
Democrats hope for House budget votes as soon as Tuesday
Blake Doennig, 19, of Rogersville, is accused in “road rage” shooting incident originally...
Rogersville man pleads guilty in Ozark, Mo. road rage shooting
Kansas City Chiefs free safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) during the first half of an NFL football...
Chiefs’ Mathieu apologizes for calling KC fanbase ‘toxic’