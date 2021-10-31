City of Monett builds 6,000-foot runway to allow for more airline traffic

MONETT, Mo. (KY3) -The city of Monett will soon have a new 6000-foot runway that allows larger airplanes to use the Monett airport.

Several businesses fly in and out of Monett every day, and the airport is expecting more traffic soon. The city has already begun constructing a 6000′ by 100′ runway.

This project costs the city around $28 million and is funded by the Federal Aviation Administration and Missouri Department of Transportation. Once the new runway is completed, the airport can welcome more business and larger airplanes.

“Certainly we’re excited that we were able to also provide this with essentially no construction costs of this is coming from Monett taxpayers,” said Monett City Administrator Chris Weiner. “This is all through federal funding.”

The Airport Improvement Project provided grant funding to allow construction to begin. These funds come from airline user fees and taxes. Construction on the runway has already started and is expected to be completed by next year.

“It’s going to open up a lot of opportunity for the airport,” said Airport manager Howard Frazier. “In the future, we’re going to be able to handle better size airplanes safer approaches. We’ll have a half a mile of lighting so that we can get down to minimums like Joplin and Springfield.”

The Monett airport is one of the busiest in the state, and this expansion will allow more businesses to travel to the area, contributing millions to the local economy.

