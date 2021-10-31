Advertisement

Crash leads to hundreds of power outages in central Springfield

By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - City Utilities is working to restore power to hundreds of customers in central Springfield.

Nearly 1,200 customers are without power following a crash in the Delaware and Central area. It’s unknown what exactly led up to the crash.

Crews are working to restore power for the area, though it’s unknown how long the outages may last.

We will update as more information becomes available.

