Missouri DHSS removes dozens of counties from list of COVID-19 hot spot advisories

The Missouri DHSS removed 33 counties and jurisdictions from COVID-19 hotspot advisories on...
The Missouri DHSS removed 33 counties and jurisdictions from COVID-19 hotspot advisories on Oct. 29.(Missouri DHSS)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services recently removed 33 counties and jurisdictions from its list of hotspot advisories.

Health leaders have issued advisories to help communities predict when they might be at risk of becoming a hotspot for COVID-19. For counties and jurisdictions that were removed, the 14-day case rate (cases per 100K residents in the jurisdiction) is now trending below the state’s case rate.

The following counties and jurisdictions were removed from the COVID-19 hotspot advisory list on Friday:

Adair, Barry, Callaway, Camden, Carter, Clark, Cole, Dent, Douglas, Greene, Howell, Iron, Jackson, Jasper, Joplin, Kansas City, Laclede, Macon, McDonald, Miller, Mississippi, Morgan, Newton, Oregon, Osage, Phelps, Randolph, Shannon, St. Francois, Texas, Warren, Washington and Wright.

Hotspot advisories remain in effect for only 12 cases in the state. Aside from Pulaski County, many of those hotspots are away from the southwest Missouri region.

WATCH BELOW for a timelapse of COVID-19 hotspot advisories throughout 2021.

