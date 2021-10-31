Advertisement

New dog park opens Monday in Nixa

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Dog lovers around the Ozarks will soon have a new place to take their four-legged friends.

The Nixa Dog Park will officially open to the public on Monday, Nov. 1. The city’s new dog park is located at 1137 Norton Rd.

Organizers say the new park features separate areas for small and large dogs. The Nixa Dog Park will be open every day of the year from 7 a.m. to 30 minutes after sunset.

To enter the Nixa Dog Park, a park pass will be required. The city made the following announcements regarding park passes:

• Anyone may purchase a Nixa Dog Park Pass at The X Center (701 N Taylor Way) on Mondays through Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• To purchase a pass, proof of vaccination for Rabies, Distemper and Bordetella is required for each dog you bring to the Nixa Dog Park.

• The registration fee for a Nixa Dog Park Pass is $20 (up to two dogs per pass). For the remainder of 2021 and 2022, the city will be selling passes for 2022 (valid through Dec. 31, 2022). The pass is good for an unlimited number of visits until the expiration date.

• If you reside inside Nixa city limits, you will also be required to show or purchase a Nixa Dog License. This can also be purchased at The X Center. $2/year for spayed or neutered dogs. $3/year if not spayed or neutered. These licenses expire December 31 each year and must be renewed annually for each dog kept inside city limits.

Currently, there are no restrooms for people at the dog park. The city has ordered and is awaiting delivery of the permanent restroom facility.

If you plan to visit, city leaders want you to pick up after your dog. Bags and a trash can will be provided at the facility.

A grand opening celebration for the park will be planned for a later date. For more information on the Nixa Dog Park, CLICK HERE.

