North America Diving Dogs National Showcase brings competition to Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The North America Diving Dogs National Showcase makes way to Springfield this weekend.

More than 1,000 dogs and their handlers came from all over the United States of America to compete in a few different events like dock diving, the hydrodash and splash events. The competition takes place through Sunday at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds.

Jason Rigler, operations manager for North America Diving Dogs, says the event offers several differences from typical dog competitions. He says it’s enjoyable to watch the dogs compete.

“I got started playing with dogs by throwing a Frisbee. So I throw Frisbees to dogs, and I’ve been all over the world and all over the country. And what that led me to is, after years of competing, I decided I wanted to put on events for competitors. So I moved from Frisbee to dock diving.”

Rigler also says the dogs are not only competing for bragging rights, but for a nice trophy as well.

