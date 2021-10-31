Springfield Fire Department reminds of carbon monoxide risks as weather gets colder

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Fire Department warns about the potential for carbon monoxide poisoning with colder weather expected in the upcoming months.

The risk for carbon monoxide poisoning grows as fall progresses into winter and people start using their heating systems more frequently. Nationwide, carbon poisoning is a danger year-round and leads to around 400 deaths each year.

The Springfield Fire Department wants to make sure residents are aware of symptoms and ways to protect your family from carbon monoxide poisoning.

Symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning include:

headache

fatigue

shortness of breath

nausea

dizziness

mental confusion

vomiting

loss of muscular coordination

loss of consciousness.

Here’s what you can do to protect your family from the dangers of carbon monoxide:

install and maintain carbon monoxide alarms inside your home to provide early warning.

install carbon monoxide alarms in a central location outside each separate sleeping area and on every level of your home.

use portable generators outdoors in well-ventilated areas away from all doors, windows and vents.

make sure vents for the dryer, furnace, stove and fireplace are clear of snow and other debris.

have your gas burning furnace and water heater by a qualified technician every year

have your chimney checked and cleaned every year.

never use a gas oven for heating your home.

avoid idling a car in the garage for an appreciable length of time.

The Springfield Fire Department also says to check your smoke alarm monthly. If your smoke alarm is more than 10 years old, it should be replaced. You can contact the Springfield Fire Department at SFDCRR@springfieldmo.gov or 417-874-2300 to request a free smoke alarm.

