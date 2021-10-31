Advertisement

Springfield neighborhood prepares for a safe trick-or-treat experience

By Lauren Schwentker
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Halloween in Springfield brings out many trick-or-treaters, and it is important to remind your children of safety tips.

One local Springfield neighborhood, the Rountree neighborhood, is putting many safety measures in place to ensure a safe Halloween experience.

The neighborhood is implementing many safety measures, including COVID-19 measures, because of the large range in population ages.

“We are asking people to come wearing COVID-19 protective-type masks because of the population age in our neighborhood Halloween parade,” said Laurel Bryant who is helping enforce regulations. “We usually start at one fixed address for the parade, but this year, we actually are going to spread out so that we can give parents and small children some comfort.”

The Rountree neighborhood usually draws out around 1000 people, according to Bryant.

KY3 also reached out to Mercy for more safety tips for the Halloween weekend.

“Stay in the sidewalks make sure you are crossing the street at cross walks or corners,” said Becky Spain, Mercy injury prevention specialist. “Staying alert of traffic in the area and being aware of surroundings is also important.”

Members of the Rountree neighborhood shared they are grateful they can trick-or-treat this year and do it safely after cancelling it last year due to the pandemic.

“Our neighborhood has done this for a long time, and I think it would be cool for other neighborhoods to do this because it really brings the community together,” said Bryant.

