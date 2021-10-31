Thieves steal motorcycles from a storage facility in north Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Thieves recently stole motorcycles worth thousands of dollars from Sun-West Storage in north Springfield.

The manager of the storage facility said the thieves broke into four storage lockers mid-day on Oct. 24.

One tenant, Todd Smith, was tending to his motorcycles inside, when he noticed something suspicious.

“They were kind of doing a surveillance run through there. They were scoping it out, basically.”

Managers of the storage facility caught two men on security footage in a 2000 to 2002 Dodge Dakota truck, breaking into multiple storage lockers last weekend.

Manager Marsha Pope said she noticed something was off during her daily checks Monday morning.

“Monday morning, when I got here, I noticed there were four units that did not have locks,” said Pope.

The owner of Sun-West Storage said they were repairing the entrance gate last weekend. He believes that is how the two men may have entered their property.

Smith says the two men on camera stole three of his motorcycles from his storage locker shortly after he left, which he says are worth thousands of dollars.

“It’s like being punched in the gut,” said Smith.

“About $2,000 for each motorcycle. I worked on them a bunch, I kind of collect older motorcycles and work on them and fix them up and so I kind of feel attached to them.”

Smith said he was working on these bikes for so long, they are his brain-child.

“Their kind of like kids, you spend a lot of time with them,” said Smith.

Smith said this act hurt a lot.

“It hurts you physically, hurts inside, it’s a horrible feeling,” said Smith. “It takes a while for it to go away and then it’s a real struggle not to be really, really mad.”

Pope said this was a rare occurrence.

“We hadn’t had anything happen for a long time,” said Pope.

But Smith said he is trying to stay on the positive side because things could have been way worse.

“I’ve tried to stay real positive and just remind myself it is property, it’s just items,” said Smith. “Luckily it wasn’t worse than it was.”

