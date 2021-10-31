TRAFFIC ALERT: Police work deadly crash on West Bypass in southwest Springfield
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are working a deadly crash on West Bypass near Sunshine Street in Springfield.
Officers responded to the crash around 8:30 a.m. Sunday.
Police closed the southbound lanes of West Bypass at Sunshine Street to clear the crash. Investigators estimate it could take hours to clear the crash scene.
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.