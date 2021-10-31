TRAFFIC ALERT: Police work deadly crash on West Bypass in southwest Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are working a deadly crash on West Bypass near Sunshine Street in Springfield.

Officers responded to the crash around 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police closed the southbound lanes of West Bypass at Sunshine Street to clear the crash. Investigators estimate it could take hours to clear the crash scene.

