Advertisement

TRAFFIC ALERT: Police work deadly crash on West Bypass in southwest Springfield

Courtesy: Ozarks Traffic
Courtesy: Ozarks Traffic(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are working a deadly crash on West Bypass near Sunshine Street in Springfield.

Officers responded to the crash around 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police closed the southbound lanes of West Bypass at Sunshine Street to clear the crash. Investigators estimate it could take hours to clear the crash scene.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Tuesday a vehicle was found linked to Samantha Hopper. She and her daughter went missing...
Search and recovery group helps find vehicle linked to 1998 missing persons case in Arkansas
Osage Nation of Oklahoma announces plans to build casino in Lake of the Ozarks region
Amazon has temporarily closed its less-than-three month-old warehouse in Republic for what it...
New Amazon Fulfillment Center in Republic temporarily closed for non-COVID-19 related clean-up issue
Blake Doennig, 19, of Rogersville, is accused in “road rage” shooting incident originally...
Rogersville man pleads guilty in Ozark, Mo. road rage shooting
Charles Dryer/Iron County Jail
Ex-Weaubleau High School coach faces sex crime charges involving students in Iron County

Latest News

City of Monett builds 6,000-foot runway to allow for more airline traffic
Temps fall into the 40s
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cool and dry for Halloween
The city of Monett will have a new 6000-foot runway that will allow for larger airplanes to use...
City of Monett builds 6,000-foot runway to allow for more airline traffic
no close encounters of any kind
Springfield neighborhood prepares for a safe trick-or-treat experience